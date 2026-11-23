The graphics card market, especially when it comes to the RTX 5090, has been in a difficult situation for months. The fact that this GPU is capable of handling demanding artificial intelligence workloads, combined with the fact that its production has been halted, has made it a highly valued product among scalpers. In fact, some of them are already selling graphics cards worth a total of $140,000.

In recent hours, an image of a reseller on Facebook Marketplace has gone viral. As we can see, the user has several RTX 5090 graphics cards that he is reselling for 9,500 Canadian dollars each, which is equivalent to around $6,600 US dollars. Based on the total value of the cards, the estimated amount could reach $140,000.

Retailers Respond to RTX 5090 Scalpers by Lowering Prices

Unlike other sellers, this user is not only offering second-hand models. He also has sealed products, for which he asks for an additional $350 or so. However, he claims that all the graphics cards work perfectly and offers buyers the chance to test them during a meeting before completing the purchase.

However, the deal may not turn out as he expected. Some retailers are starting to bring the RTX 5090 back into stock. For example, Newegg Canada is selling the ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 5090 OC for 9,499 Canadian dollars, the same price as the reseller mentioned above. There is one major difference, though: the sale is handled and shipped directly by the retailer, with all the advantages that this brings, especially when it comes to warranty coverage.

In fact, the situation seems to be slowly returning to normal. RTX 5090 prices have fallen by as much as 21% in recent weeks. Major US retailers have also started bringing these graphics cards back into stock, after they had been completely unavailable for weeks.

For now, it is unlikely that the situation will return to the way it was before the crisis began. However, it is a good sign that things are slowly returning to normal, at least when it comes to graphics card availability.