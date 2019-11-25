Scan Black Friday Deals Now Available
Peter Donnell / 28 mins ago
Still on the hunt for some sweet Black Friday bargains? I know I am, the hunt for a good deal never stops! However, now we’ve been digging through a few of the deals on Scan.co.uk and found some pretty slick deals for you all! The products today come from both Thermaltake and Antec, with a few affordable options like the sublime P120 from Antec. Plus, they’ve gone a bit bonkers and knocked some money off their flagship cases too. A bit of cash saved means you can buy more games, beer, snacks, whatever. It’s shaping up to be a killer week for building your next gaming rig or even upgrading your current one.
Thermaltake View 71 TG Full Tower
RRP £169.99 – Sale Price £119.99
Thermaltake V200 RGB TG Mid-Tower + 550W PSU + 3 TT RGB Fans!
RRP £89.99 – Sale Price £69.98
850W Thermaltake ToughPower GF1 ARGB Fully Modular Gold
RRP £154.99 – Sale Price £129.98
Thermaltake 360mm Floe DX ARGB AIO CPU Cooler & Riing Duo 12 ARGB Radiator Fan 3 Pack
RRP £284.98 – Sale Price £229.99
Antec TORQUE Black/Red or White
RRP £349.99 – Sale Price £299.99
Antec Striker Mini-Tower Aluminium/Glass Open Frame PC Chassis
RRP – £264.98 – Sale Price £239.99
Antec P120 Crystal Tempered Glass Mid Tower PC Gaming Case
RRP £94.99 – Sale Price £84.98