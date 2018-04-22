Scientists Claim Cannabis Can Stop Stress If Used Correctly

Unique Cannabis research proposes specific types for specific problems

I think there are very few amongst us who would disagree that Cannabis has a lot of potentials when it comes to the medical field. Admittedly, there are others who also just see the potential in temporarily leaving the planet to go on an adventure. Throughout the world though, the increasing usage of Cannabis for medical usage has brought about more and more advocates for its legalization.

It seems, however, in a report via Metro that when it comes to using it, scientists believe that there is actually a right way and a wrong way to do it.

You’re doing it wrong!

In unprecedented research, scientists evaluation 12,000 people who were taking cannabis for medicinal purposes. In the research, they found that overall mental health was improved in the vast majority of cases with the unique aspect of the research is that it was not conducted in a laboratory. Instead, the subjects were given an app they could use to monitor their use and behavior.

The research also studied the specific type of cannabis people were using. The results found that a single inhalation of products with high levels of CBD, but low in THC was ‘optimal for reducing symptoms of depression’. In general, though it found that any form of cannabis reduced anxiety within 2 puffs. It, therefore, seems that specific types may benefit certain problems. As such, consideration could be made in the future for specific prescriptions.

Many will see this as an advocacy for the outright legalization of it. Others will continue to see the drug as immoral or not beneficial. I think most of us sit somewhere in the middle. We could at least agree that its use for medical purposes clearly does have validity. It is clearly a divisive issue. One which we won’t solve or make any conclusions here. We’re not that brave!

