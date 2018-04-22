Scientists Claim Cannabis Can Stop Stress If Used Correctly
Mike Sanders / 6 hours ago
Unique Cannabis research proposes specific types for specific problems
I think there are very few amongst us who would disagree that Cannabis has a lot of potentials when it comes to the medical field. Admittedly, there are others who also just see the potential in temporarily leaving the planet to go on an adventure. Throughout the world though, the increasing usage of Cannabis for medical usage has brought about more and more advocates for its legalization.
It seems, however, in a report via Metro that when it comes to using it, scientists believe that there is actually a right way and a wrong way to do it.
You’re doing it wrong!
In unprecedented research, scientists evaluation 12,000 people who were taking cannabis for medicinal purposes. In the research, they found that overall mental health was improved in the vast majority of cases with the unique aspect of the research is that it was not conducted in a laboratory. Instead, the subjects were given an app they could use to monitor their use and behavior.
The research also studied the specific type of cannabis people were using. The results found that a single inhalation of products with high levels of CBD, but low in THC was ‘optimal for reducing symptoms of depression’. In general, though it found that any form of cannabis reduced anxiety within 2 puffs. It, therefore, seems that specific types may benefit certain problems. As such, consideration could be made in the future for specific prescriptions.
Many will see this as an advocacy for the outright legalization of it. Others will continue to see the drug as immoral or not beneficial. I think most of us sit somewhere in the middle. We could at least agree that its use for medical purposes clearly does have validity. It is clearly a divisive issue. One which we won’t solve or make any conclusions here. We’re not that brave!
It’s amazing how some people will hang onto a belief no matter what. Simply because authority has told them to. Even if that authority has lied to them before. The inability to think for ones self is one of the most damaging traits we humans have.
I am a 65 years old woman living in CA who is a cancer and heart attack survivor. I smoked a lot of cannabis from the 60’s thru to early 90’s. I was diagnosed with Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins in 2010 and the first thing I did was get my card. I couldn’t smoke it due to radiation sores in my mouth plus I discovered ingesting allowed desired effects up to seven hours. Today I ingest cannabis oil twice a day to stimulate my appetite and keep me mentally balanced. I belong to a senior group and there are now five of us using CBD topical for arthritis pain relief and muscle pain. It eradicated my IBS caused by cancer treatment. Before my cancer diagnosis I was on so many pharmaceuticals for depression, menopause and then more pills to counteract all the side effects. Today the only prescribed medications I have are for my asthma and heart. Cannabis keeps me physically and mentally balanced. I am also an activist who wants to see prohibition end.
It is sad that so many strayed Christians with Puritanical worldviews see anything pleasurable or helpful as immoral. They see it as defying “original sin.” Even worse they see pregnancy outside of marriage as a punishment for immoral intercourse. This worldview defeats the very message of true Christianity, substituting “magic words” for compassion and condemnation against forgiveness.
I have PTSD major and anxiety and it helps me when I have indacas.
Don’t knock it if you have never tried I can’t even converse with strangers because of social anxiety but after I smoke I find it easier to start and hold conversations. So instead of me holding an internal dialogue of how much I hate humans I can actually think straight when I have to go out in public.