Scorn’s Xbox Series X Trailer Was Actually Run On A 2080 Ti

With the recent release of the ‘Scorn’ trailer, a game due to be released on the upcoming Xbox Series X, while it certainly looked more than a little impressive, there were a number of question marks surrounding it. Namely, because it carried the rather interesting disclaimer: “in-engine footage representative of expected Xbox Series X visual quality”.

So, was the footage from the trailer actually running on the console? Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, apparently not. It was, instead, running on a pretty powerful PC.

Scorn – Xbox Series X Trailer

Speaking in an interview, Ebb Software’s Game Director Ljubomir Peklar has confirmed that while the trailer should be reasonably representative of what the Xbox Series X will be capable of, the footage taken was not directly from the console.

It was, instead, ran on a pretty high-end PC that was known to include an Nvidia 2080 Ti and a (yet undisclosed) AMD Ryzen based processor. So, not exactly any solid indication of the 4K 60 FPS target the game has set for the console release.

What Do We Think?

Scorn does still look like it’s going to be a pretty amazing game and, as such while this is a notable piece of information, I wouldn’t let it stand too much in the way of any hype or anticipation you have for this release.

There is, of course, still at least 5 months to go until the Xbox Series X is expected to arrive and if this is at least an indication of what we can expect, good things are clearly on the horizon!

