Scorn’s Xbox Series X Trailer Was Actually Run On A 2080 Ti

With the recent release of the ‘Scorn’ trailer, a game due to be released on the upcoming Xbox Series X, while it certainly looked more than a little impressive, there were a number of question marks surrounding it. Namely, because it carried the rather interesting disclaimer: “in-engine footage representative of expected Xbox Series X visual quality”.

So, was the footage from the trailer actually running on the console? Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, apparently not. It was, instead, running on a pretty powerful PC.

Scorn – Xbox Series X Trailer

Speaking in an interview, Ebb Software’s Game Director Ljubomir Peklar has confirmed that while the trailer should be reasonably representative of what the Xbox Series X will be capable of, the footage taken was not directly from the console.

It was, instead, ran on a pretty high-end PC that was known to include an Nvidia 2080 Ti and a (yet undisclosed) AMD Ryzen based processor. So, not exactly any solid indication of the 4K 60 FPS target the game has set for the console release.

xbox series x scorn

What Do We Think?

Scorn does still look like it’s going to be a pretty amazing game and, as such while this is a notable piece of information, I wouldn’t let it stand too much in the way of any hype or anticipation you have for this release.

There is, of course, still at least 5 months to go until the Xbox Series X is expected to arrive and if this is at least an indication of what we can expect, good things are clearly on the horizon!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

