Scott Cawthon Confirms FNAF VR Game Is Only ‘Months Away’

Five Nights At Freddy’s

While I was far too much of a coward to actually play the games, I must admit that I have a bizarre fascination with YouTube videos surrounding the Five Nights At Freddy’s (or FNAF) franchise.

Coming out of nowhere in 2014, it has proven to have been one of the most popular indie game franchises ever created. With rumours of a film release on the horizon, however, while creator Scott Cawthon might have (probably) finished telling the main story, there are more gaming releases on the way.

New FNAF Game Release!

Scott has openly spoken about a VR game and AAA-release on many occasions. It’s admittedly been more than a little unclear if these are one and the same thing, but following an eye-eagled Reddit post, however, he has confirmed that the VR game is in Beta with the release expected in just the new few months.

What Do We Think?

While there has been a number of ‘fan made’ VR games based on the franchise, an official release is a very interesting proposition.

The design of the games do lend themselves well to the concept of VR. If nothing else, it is perhaps surprising that it has taken this long for a VR game to get released.

Admittedly, while some probably can’t wait for this franchise to disappear, I’ll be keeping tabs on this with more than a little curiosity! Let’s be honest, a VR experience in this game could be pretty awesome!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!