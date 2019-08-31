Scythe Big Shuriken 3 CPU Air Cooler Review

Scythe may not be one of the best-known names in terms of cooler manufacturers, but we have often been surprised over just how popular their products have been with our community. Albeit, a much bigger name in Asia, they have been looking to push hard in the ‘West’ in recent years with designs that are honestly a lot better than you might expect.

Scythe Big Shuriken 3

The release of the Scythe Big Shuriken 3 is certainly something a little out of the ordinary. Featuring an exceptionally low profile design (just 69mm) the cooler has been created to not only provide some sleek CPU cooling and RAM compatibility, but also some very solid levels of performance.

The name may appear as somewhat ironic (you know, calling such a small cooler ‘big’). We do think, however, that ‘big’ might be apt. Just not in terms of size.

Features

Asymmetrical Design for Outstanding Compatibility

Kaze Flex 120 Slim PWM Fan

Versatile Fan Mounting

H.P.M.S. III Mounting System

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Does Scythe Have To Say?

“The third generation of the Big Shuriken CPU cooler comes with several important improvements, such as the new, asymmetrical heatsink design for unrestricted memory compatibility and the newly developed Kaze Flex 120 Slim PWM fan with 17 mm thickness. Users have the possibility to replace the pre-installed fan by using the supplied dedicated screw-set against an aftermarket fan with 25 mm thickness, if ever needed. Thanks to its six high quality, nickel-plated copper Heatpipes and the large cooling surface, Big Shuriken 3 is built to deliver superb cooling performance and outstanding compatibility to latest ITX and HTPC systems at a total height of only 69 mm.”

Exterior Packaging

As this is quite a small cooler, the packaging isn’t particularly large. Scythe has, at least, played it sensible by putting a nice large image of the cooler front and centre with a particular highlight make of its low profile design.

It wouldn’t, however, be unfair that due to the small size (and languages contained) that the rest of the details are rather cramped.

You are, however, provided with all of the key details and specifications. As above, they’re not particularly easy on the eye, but you should be able to tell (without too much difficult) exactly what you can expect from the Scythe Big Shuriken 3.

Accessories!

In terms of accessories, you’re given everything you need out of the box to fit this to your CPU. Scythe has even thrown in more than enough thermal paste and, in addition, has also separately packaged the parts.

The only downside (which we’ll get onto later in the review) is the manual which is still very much geared towards the Asian market with its text.