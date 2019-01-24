Scythe Choten TUF Gaming Alliance CPU Cooler Review

Introduction

Scythe Choten TUF Gaming Alliance

While there is certainly a pretty large market for bulky air coolers or even what you might consider those of a ‘standard’ size, there is a relatively limited market that looks to combine a strong level of performance with a low-profile style design. With the Scythe Choten TUF Gaming Allience, however, this is certainly something a little weird and wonderful when it comes to the design.

While the mounting design is as you might expect, the cooler itself rotates 90 degreed to make the radiator sit horizontally rather than vertically. This isn’t, incidentally, witchcraft and we have seen similar designs before, but admittedly nothing quite like this.

Just how good will it be though?… Let’s find out!

Features

Coming with full RGB lighting effects to the top of the radiator as well as the fan, lighting is a major factor in this coolers design. Other key features include;

Superior RAM clearance compatibility.

122mm Height.

Improved mounting system to improve cooling.

Kaze Flex 120mm Cooling Fan – You can learn more about these fans via the link here!

Technical Information

For more in-depth technical specification, please visit the official product page in the link here!

Exterior Packaging

The exterior packaging for the Scythe Choten TUF Gaming Alliance (which will hereafter be largely referred to as just the Scythe Choten TGA) suffering quite badly due to the poor colour pallet used. The choice of colouring means that the only thing that particularly stands out is the RGB/sync capability labelling. The front and rear of the packaging (which is practically identical) don’t even give you a nice clear view of the cooler. All you can really see on the front of the box in terms of the cooler itself is the fan.

In terms of presentation, while it does give you some basic details, the overall information is poor. I would’ve expected them to have made a much bigger deal of it’s exceptionally different design.

Fortunately, the side of the packaging does give you a pretty detailed specification of the cooler. The technical drawing gives you some indication as to the usual design and you are also given a full list of the technical aspects. Admittedly, the accommodation of various languages has made this all rather cramped.

Overall, the presentation provided by the packaging is pretty boring. In truth, a product as unique as this deserves something far more impressive than it got. The only consolation is that based on how good the cooler looks, we at least know that in terms of style and presentation, things get much better from here!

Compatibility

On the plus side, the packaging does give you a comprehensive list of the socket compatibility and this is one of the few pieces of information that is clearly visible. In brief, this covers all major Intel and AMD sockets with the only notable exception being the TR4 AMD Threadripper. So, at least in terms of compatibility, the Scythe Choten TUF has you covered.