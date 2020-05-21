Scythe Confirms its 115X Coolers Will Work on Intel LGA 1200

With Intel moving to a new socket platform for their Comet Lake-S processors, many suspected that this would, aside from the fact of requiring new motherboards, also require users to buy new socket specific coolers. It did, however, seem that this was perhaps not going to be the case. Particularly as around a month ago Noctua confirmed that pretty much all of its existing coolers would work on it without the need for any modified parts.

Well, following a statement released by Scythe, they have also categorically confirmed that this is the position for them as well. Put simply, if you own a Scythe cooler which currently supports LGA 115X, you will still be able to use it on Intel’s LGA 1200 platform!

Scythe Coolers

In announcing the news, Scythe has issued a statement in which they categorically confirm that the vast majority of their coolers will work on Intel’s new platform and, most importantly, without the need for any new parts.

“Scythe confirms the compatibility of its cooler line-up to the upcoming LGA 1200 socket based Intel® 10th Gen “Comet Lake-S” Desktop CPU. All Scythe CPU cooler models, which are offering compatibility to sockets LGA 1150, LGA 1151, LGA 1155 and LGA 1156, can be installed on motherboards with the new socket LGA 1200. No additional mounting clips are required and users are able to use the supplied LGA 115X clips, when installing the compatible Scythe CPU coolers on the new socket. The updated manuals are available for download on Scythe website.”

What Do We Think?

With this being (to our knowledge) the second company to categorically confirm compatibility, it seems likely that (with possibly some varying success) that any 115X compatible cooler with work with Intel’s LGA 1200 socket. That being said, however, it’s probably still worth asking presuming you don’t use any Noctua or Scythe cooling products.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!