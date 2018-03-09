Scythe Launches Ninja 5 Heatsink with Dual Kaze Flex 120 Fans

Scythe Introduces the 5th Generation of the Ninja Heatsink

Cooling manufacturer Scythe is announcing the launch of their latest Ninja heatsink. It is now in its 5th generation of design, but it still retains the same large size. Unlike other heatsinks, the Ninja series uses a square shape so the size of each side is the same. That means users can mount their fans in any orientation. This is also why the aluminium radiator fins are open on all sides, so airflow can freely pass through. Heat is taken from the core and distributed by heatpipes to each of the four tower corners. Three heatpipe tips end up on each corner.

What New Features are in the Ninja 5?

Unlike the Ninja 4, the new Scythe Ninja 5 comes with a pair of Kaze Flex 120 PWM fans. This allows builders to run a push-pull setup right out of the box. Furthermore, these are the latest generation flagship Kaze Flex 120 fans with sealed-precision fluid dynamic bearing and operates silently. They also have a long lifespan of 120.000 hours (MTTF).

Understandably, the massive two fans further add to the already massive body of the Ninja 5. To compensate for this potential clearance issue, Scythe staggers the bottom set of radiator fins to clear memory components along the sides. There is 55mm of height clearance, allow users to use some kits with a taller heatspreader.

Which CPUs are compatible with the Ninja 5 Heatsink?

The socket compatibility list features the Intel Sockets LGA775, LGA1150, LGA1155, LGA1156, LGA1366, LGA2011, 2011-v3, LGA2066 and AMD Sockets AM2, AM2+, AM3, AM3+, FM1, FM2, FM2+ as well as AM4.

All mounting clips, one screwdriver, two Kaze Flex 120 PWM fans with clips, thermal grease, the user manual and one PWM-Y adapter are supplied with the Ninja 5 CPU Cooler.

How Much is the Ninja 5?

The Ninja 5 has an MSRP of 45.00 EUR (taxes excluded).

