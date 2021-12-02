Scythe Launches its New Thermal Elixer G Thermal Paste

Scythe has announced the release of its new Thermal Elixer G (SCTEG-1000), the new generation of Scythe thermal compound product. Featuring unique formula with Graphene inside, the TE-G has superior performance and long-term stability. Non-corrosive and not electrically conductive, the TE-G is suitable to use on CPU and GPU applications that require demanding performance.

Scythe Thermal Elixer G Thermal Paste

The Thermal Elixer G is Non-Silicon and Non-corrosive grease and is not electrically conductive. It is safe to use on all types of applications (CPU, graphic card) without causing the risk of short-circuits. Designed as a proprietary formulated grease that is easy to use and spread. Simply clean and wipe off with included cleaning wipe or tissue. – The high-quality formula ensures that the Thermal Elixer G remains stable and durable after a long period of usage. Once applied, it should last at least 5 years on CPUs.

Specifications

  • Model Number: SCTEG-1000
  • Thermal Conductivity : 11 W/m-K
  • Thermal Impedance : 0.01°C -in/W
  • Viscosity : 600k Cps
  • Temperature : -20°C / +120 °C
  • Capacity : 3.5 g
  • Content : 3.5 g syringe, spatula, cleaning wipe
Price & Availability

The Scythe Thermal Elixer G is available now in the US (with international availability expected in the coming weeks) at an MSRP of $15.00 USD. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new thermal compound, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

