Scythe Shuriken 2 Low-Profile CPU Cooler Review

We didn’t really start reviewing Scythe products until a couple of years ago, but even we’ll admit, it was a huge surprise to see just how popular their products have been our community. As such, whenever something new is coming from Scythe, you can rest assured we’re badgering them as much as possible to get it so we can bring you the latest review!

So, what do we have this time? Well, in announcing a new low-profile air cooler, the Shuriken 2 looks to provide a lot of bang for a very reasonable amount of buck!

Scythe Shuriken 2

Admittedly, the naming of this product does create some confusion as there is a slightly larger variant known as the ‘Big Shuriken 2’ as well as a prior ‘Shuriken’. For the sake of clarity though, the specific product name associated with this model is the “SCSK-2000”.

So, essentially we’re looking at a semi-refresh/new product launch with the Shuriken 2. For what purpose though? Well, this new design effectively looks to bridge the gap between those two aforementioned coolers by offering improved levels of cooling performance while still being a more than effective low-profile option.

Features

Compact Dimensions – The Shuriken 2 is a low-profile CPU cooler with a height of only 58 mm (including fan). The compact dimensions make it ideal for ITX systems. The total weight is only 350g although the Shuriken has four heat pipes.

The Shuriken 2 is a low-profile CPU cooler with a height of only 58 mm (including fan). The compact dimensions make it ideal for ITX systems. The total weight is only 350g although the Shuriken has four heat pipes. Kaze Flex 92 Slim fan with 16mm height – In order to keep the cooler as compact as possible, a 92 mm fan with a height of only 16 mm is used on the Shuriken 2. Despite the small dimensions, the fan is equipped with a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB), which features smooth operation and an average lifespan of 100,000 hours. The cooler comes with an optional set of screws to install a regular fan with a height of 25 mm.

– In order to keep the cooler as compact as possible, a 92 mm fan with a height of only 16 mm is used on the Shuriken 2. Despite the small dimensions, the fan is equipped with a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB), which features smooth operation and an average lifespan of 100,000 hours. The cooler comes with an optional set of screws to install a regular fan with a height of 25 mm. H.P.M.S. III Mounting System – The Shuriken 2 uses a proven and user-friendly H.P.M.S III Mounting System. A preassembled mounting bar with spring-loaded screws ensures a balanced pressure distribution. This makes the installation process quick and easy. The sophisticated system offers outstanding compatibility with all common Intel ™ and AMD ™ sockets.

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Dimensions

What Scythe Had to Say