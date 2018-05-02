Sea Of Thieves Has 3 Teams Working On Big Updates

Rare Reveals That Sea of Thieves has 3 teams Working on Big Updates

It’s coming up now for two months since Sea of Thieves arrived on PCs and Xbox One. When details of the game began to emerge at the end of 2017 I was very interested in this game. A team based pirate game set in a relatively MMO environment? Sign me up! When it launched, I played the game pretty solidly for 2 weeks, uninstalled and never came back.

It wasn’t that Sea of Thieves is a bad game, it just had barely any content. I’ve heard since some describe it as a beta in disguise and I think that’s a fair assessment. The core of the game is good, the sad fact is though that within 5-6 hours of gameplay, you’ve pretty much done it all.

The developer, Rare, has, however, in a report via VentureBeat, said that not only is it working hard on new content, but they have 3 separate teams doing it.

Can Sea of Thieves be saved?

It would be a little dramatic to say that Sea of Thieves is in trouble. It does, however, clearly have a content issue and when it comes to online games, you have to keep things interesting or sooner or later the community will vanish.

Sea of Thieves could be a great multiplayer game and its focus on team play is certainly an appealing factor. While I have faith that Rare will come good with this game, I fear that it all could come too late. I suspect I’ll probably drop in again at some point like I customarily do with DayZ, but I hope things get a little more interesting.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Sea of Thieves? Did you stop playing it too? – Let us know in the comments!

