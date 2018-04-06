Sea of Thieves Developer Begins Work On Major Complaints

Sea of Thieves To Start Fixing Things Causing Complaints

Having played Sea of Thieves for some time over the last 2 weeks, I must admit that the game on the surface can be brilliant. It can also be very frustrating.

In a report via Polygon, however, it seems that the developers are listening to the fans concerns. As such they have announced that they are starting to look to address some of the games biggest complaints.

Go Directly To Jail

In answer to several complaints which have been aimed at the game, Developer Rare has said: “As with everything on Sea of Thieves, we will make changes, get them out to players and assess how effective they are, using feedback and data to decide whether we need to take more steps.”

One of the biggest complaints levelled at the game is the current ‘brig’ system. The system was designed to allow players to vote another into the jail within the ship. While the intention was to isolate toxic players and ruin their experience, it seems that more often than not it is being used for toxic purposes.

“A key change we are working on is to allow players to select whether they want their ship to be open to others being matchmade with them. Or closed so that it’s invite-only. This will allow players to manage how many people they want on their ship. Invite friends and decide whether or not to allow other players to join them. We hope this mitigates one of the key reasons for people misusing the brig.”

What do we think?

Personally, I’m starting to come to the conclusion that Sea of Thieves is a beta release disguised as a full. Sure, it has a lot of fun elements, but the game is best described as being 20% fun and 80% repetitive.

Sea of Thieves could be a massive game, but at the moment, like many others, I have abandoned ship.

What do you think? Do you play Sea of Thieves? How are you finding it? In addition, are you pleased by this news from Rare? – Let us know in the comments!