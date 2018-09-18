Sea of Thieves Forsaken Shores Gets Slightly Delayed

Despite a bit of a rough release (largely due to a notable lack of content), the free DLC packages for Sea of Thieves are rescuing it somewhat. The latest of these, Forsaken Shores, certainly looked to be another interesting addition and was set to release tomorrow.

In a report via DSOGaming though, Rare has announced that the game will be delayed. Don’t worry though, it’s only a (relatively) little delay.

Why The Delay?

It seems that in its present state, the DLC might have a few little bugs that they are struggling to iron out. Rare has said: “Our priority is to ensure we deliver a stable. Polished and bug-free experience that all our players can enjoy. We have just had a weekend of Pioneer testing. Which has highlighted a memory issue in the build. Which is resulting in an unstable build where a large number of our Pioneers were experiencing crashes. From our investigations, this is a complex issue that we are working through solving. But as such we do not feel in a position to release Forsaken Shores to our players with confidence this week.”

When Will It Release?

The good news is that the delay isn’t very long. With only an extra week asked to put the finishing touches on it, Sea of Thieves Forsaken Shores will release on September 26th.

In fairness, while the delay is a little disappointing, it’s nice to see that they do actually care about having this polished on launch. In addition, an extra week isn’t too bad compared to some of the delays we’ve seen recently!

What do you think? Have you played Sea of Thieves? What do you think about the game? Looking forward to the new DLC pack? – Let us know in the comments!