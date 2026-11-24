Our Verdict Massive capacities blended with high-end speeds makes the Forge a serious addition to your storage ecosystem

Seagate is one of the biggest names in the storage business, and with the release of their new FireCuda Forge Gaming Hard Drive, it’s easy to see why! From the enterprise market to your average office computer, you can find Seagate drives everywhere, and it’s very likely you’re even using one now, either that you’ve bought yourself, or that came pre-installed in one of the many pieces of technology you own or use on a daily basis.

While gamers love the ultra-fast NVMe storage drives, and data hoarders their massive HDD options for workstations and NAS builds, today’s drive is something that fits somewhere in the middle of that ecosystem. Blending the massive storage of a mechanical hard drive, the FireCuda Forge is avilable as either an 8TB or a 20TB variant. But what makes it stand out is that you can add an NVMe SSD to the unit (sold separately). Seagate already make the FireCuda X Vault, similar style, same capacities but it’s purely Type-C and HDD, which is perfectly fine. However, the FireCuda Forge is designed to take things to the next level, with much higher read and write speeds thanks to its NVMe caching, and their Alkemi Technology.

Seagate FireCuda Forge

Not everyone is happy relying on the internet to store their data, offline backups are in huge demand, as once you own the drive, you’re not paying a monthly fee for cloud storage, and keeping everything private on your own drives. With game libraries growing, high resolution media taking up vast amounts of storage, and productivity work flows demanding fast read and write times, the Forge is perfect for today’s enthusiast PC market. You get the mass storage from the HDD, but by adding the SSD, you keep your most used files in the faster access part of the setup, but your OS will still see both drives as a single drive making it incredibly easy to manage.

What Seagate Had to Say

“FireCuda Forge brings SSD responsiveness and HDD-scale capacity together in one dynamically managed external storage system. Alkemi technology prioritizes frequently accessed data on the SSD while keeping less-active content on the hard drive, reducing manual storage management and presenting both tiers as volume.” – Seagate

Features

Available in 8TB and 20TB configurations

Support for M.2 2280 NVMe (sold separately)

USB4 over USB-C Interface

Up to 2500 MB/s Read

Up to 2000 MB/s Write

Supports Windows 11 and MacOS 26+

HDD can be upgraded with higher capacities

Alkemi Technology

HDD storage combined with SSD cache is nothing new, this idea has been around for some time now. However, Seagate are keen to stress that this goes a fair bit deeper than that. It’s a new technology layer that allows the Forge to behave as a true single drive external storage system. Instead of being managed by your operating system on what files are hot or not, the onboard processing deals with it dynamically.

This is a big shift, and as far as your operating system is concerned, this is one drive. While you work away, moving files back and forth, the drive observes your workload, and prioritises the most frequently used data. This means that out of the box, the drive will perform pretty well, but as it learns your usage habits, such as the game you’re always loading, or the video editing files you stream the most, just get faster and faster.

Alkemi is not gen AI, it’s not doing anything you don’t want to your files. However, the dynamic caching works in the background, ensuring it makes performance as best it can be where it matters. You don’t need to move some files to the SSD or HDD yourself, it’ll simply learn from usage and adjust its self dynamically. Yet most importantly, still maintain that full capacity of the HDD, while giving your most used files the big speed boost from the SSD.