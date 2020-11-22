Seagate IronWolf 510 1.92TB NAS SSD Review

Not every SSD is built the same and not every SSD is equal. Today I’m taking a closer look at a different kind of drive, the Seagate IronWolf 510 with a capacity of 1.92TB. Other capacities in the series include 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB. These drives are built for use in NAS devices as the IronWolf name suggests.

Seagate IronWolf 510 NVMe SSD

While the IronWolf 510 can be used as a standalone M.2 NVMe drive for your data storage, it is more meant towards caching. Its strength lies in the read performance, not write performance. Especially multi-user environments will benefit greatly from the use of an IronWolf 510. That said, it also beats mechanical drives with ease in writing. In fact, it’s easily three to four times the write performance of an HDD.

The drive is built with Toshiba BiCS3 3D TLC NAND and the Phison E12DC second-generation data centre controller. This controller is different than the usual desktop drive ones by the added features such as power-loss data protection, end-to-end data protection, and AES 256-bit encryption. The drive also sets itself apart with the quite large DRAM cache of 2GB on this 1.92TB version of the drive.

Power draw is also a very relevant piece of a drive when it has to run 24/7/365. During operation, it draws 6W and this drops to 2W when the IronWolf 510 is idling.

Performance and Endurance

Let us get to the performance figures now. I’m sure you’re keen on them after the above statements. The sequential performance comes in at 3150MB/s when reading and 850MB/s when writing. The random performance comes in at 290K when reading and 27K when writing.

Endurance is great too with a rating for 1 whole disk write per day (DWPD). It features an meantime before failure of 1.8 million hours and it is backed by a 5-year warranty.

Even better yet, Seagate bundled a 2-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan with the drive. In the event that the worst case scenrio happens, you’ll get a quick replacement and Seagate’s recovery staff will try to recover all your data from the drive too.

What Does Have To Say?

“Seagate IronWolf SSDs are built for NAS and offer capacities ranging from 240 GB to 4 TB. Each drive includes AgileArray firmware to keep your NAS enclosure maximised for demanding 24×7 and multi-user environments, and can be used in an all-flash array (AFA) or in a NAS capable of tiered caching.”

You can read more about the drive and its details on the official product page and series page.

Feature Highlights