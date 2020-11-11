The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are here at last! I must admit, I was one of the “lucky” ones. I got my pre-order in pretty smoothly on the second day that they were open. Albeit, I have seen quite a lot of people managed to get one, but obviously, not everyone was able to break through the rush. If you’ve got your console, or you’ll plan to get one, storage is likely your next concern. The Series X features a built-in 1 TB SSD, offering up next-gen storage performance of its own. However, with modern games taking up more space than they should, I’m looking at YOU Call of Duty, expanding it may be more essential sooner than we would like.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

There’s no doubt that the new Xbox has some seriously advanced storage, rivalling the best that the PC market has to offer from the latest PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe drives. It’s all part of what Microsoft call the Xbox Velocity Architecture for “providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay.” In the past, secondary storage would be done via a USB drive of your own. However, this Seagate drive is 100% the same SSD that the console has built-in. That means it’ll support all the same fast loading times and quick resume features that the main console would.

Features

Xbox Velocity Architecture – Plugs in and works seamlessly with the Xbox Velocity Architecture – providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay from both the internal SSD and the storage expansion card.

– Plugs in and works seamlessly with the Xbox Velocity Architecture – providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay from both the internal SSD and the storage expansion card. No Wasted Seconds – Quick Resume enables players to seamlessly switch between multiple titles and resumes instantly from where you last left off – always the same speed from the expansion card and the internal SSD.

– Quick Resume enables players to seamlessly switch between multiple titles and resumes instantly from where you last left off – always the same speed from the expansion card and the internal SSD. Level Up Your Legacy – Syncing with the ultra-powerful Xbox Velocity Architecture’s ground-breaking hardware, CPU, and deep software integration, every game that plays from the Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S plays at peak levels. That includes improving the overall performance of thousands of Original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games.

What Seagate Had to Say