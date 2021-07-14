Sealed Copy of Skyrim Sells for $600

It’s certainly been a nutty few days in the world of retro gaming. Last week we saw a brand new auction record set with a copy of ‘The Legend of Zelda‘ going for $870,000, then just days later, we saw that record absolutely smashed again with a sealed Super Mario 64 managing to get a winning bid of $1.56M. However, in something that somewhat slipped under the radar, a far more recent, but arguably no less iconic, gaming title also managed to get a pretty impressive price. Yes, a boxed and sealed copy of Skyrim for the Xbox 360 just sold for $600!

Skyrim Snags $600 at Auction!

Now admittedly, between this and those Zelda and Mario games, this is clearly a lot less rare. Skyrim did, after all, sell in the millions and, comparatively speaking, is a much newer game. Hell, there’s a chance you might have a copy of it in your house right now. So what made this one so special? Well, the short answer is not much, but with a few caveats, as you might expect.

Firstly, this is a completely boxed, sealed, and never opened copy. Rare enough in itself. However, add into the mix that this has a certified grading of 9.2 (meaning it’s in near perfect condition), and while $600 might sound like a lot today, in 10 years time, the value of this is surely only going to go up!

The Art of Gaming Investments

With so much money being thrown around in the world of retro-gaming at the moment, it does make you pause for thought as to what titles releasing now may be worth in the future. This does, of course, mean that they’d have to be kept in their original wrapper which, by proxy, means while you’ll be buying it, you’ll never have the chance to play it. Does it sound so wildly beyond the remits of possibility though, that by 2040, a boxed, sealed, and graded copy of something, for example, like Super Mario Odyssey, might literally fetch thousands of dollars?… I mean, it’s surely not too much of a stretch, is it? If a $600 copy of Skyrim is anything to go by!

You can, incidentally, check out the official auction website (just to confirm this if you don’t believe me) via the link here!

