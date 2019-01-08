Sealed Wii-U Consoles Skyrocket In Value

Wii-U Consoles

The Wii-U was a pretty huge flop for Nintendo. In fact, in recent terms, it perhaps represents the single biggest failure for a system to find a home with consumers. This was, of course, in no small part due to poor marketing. Particularly the naming which led many to assume this system was merely yet another peripheral for the Wii.

The fact that the console didn’t even top 14 million units sold, however, gives you some indication here as to how badly it did.

It seems, however, in a report via Polygon that demand for the system is currently skyrocketing. There is, however, something of a condition.

New, Sealed In Box

It has been found that new, sealed and in the box systems are currently booming with collectors. It’s a move which has ironically seen the consoles currently selling for figures in the region of $400-$500. A price that was, ironically, twice that in which many of the systems were originally sold.

What Do We Think?

It is, admittedly, surprising to see the prices increase this much. There is, of course, always something of a difference between what someone wants and what it can achieve in terms of money. Indications do, however, appear to suggest that units are being sold. Given the systems reasonably limited library though, I can’t honestly pretend I’m surprised to see these latching on with the collecting community.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!