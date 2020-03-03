SeaSonic Launches Three New Prime Fanless Power Supplies

Back in 2017, SeaSonic launched a relatively surprising power supply onto the market. What was so special about it I hear you ask? Well, put simply, it didn’t have a fan. Yes, it was designed to run passively.

Well, in announcing three new products to the line-up, the SeaSonic PRIME range of TX power supplies now has plenty of options for those of you who value performance and, perhaps most notably, noise output!

SeaSonic PRIME Fanless TX Power Supplies

Now, you may at this point be wondering if having a fanless power supply is a good idea. Well, the short answer is, it depends on how well it has been designed. There are many manufacturers, for example, whose ‘smart fan’ function essentially has their PSUs running passively for the vast majority of the time. Every now and then though, the fan may kick in just to keep things reasonably happy.

With the SeaSonic PRIME TX 600 and 700w designs being rated at ‘Titanium’ efficiency, however, you already know that this is (in terms of build quality) pretty excellent. For those of you unaware, this is the highest rating possible!

What Do We Think?

With power supplies available from 450-700 watts, there is clearly a solution for the vast majority of PC owners here. With the new 700w model, however, we see a significant improvement over the original 600w design which, again, is still remarkably impressive to see operating as a passive design.

Although no prices have yet been confirmed for these new releases, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these power supplies? Are you surprised that they can run passively? – Let us know in the comments!