Security And Hack Issues Revealed To Hot Tubs

Hot Tubs Hacking

I daresay that many people for Christmas decided to treat themselves (or their family) to the purchase of a hot tub. Yes, I have to admit, there is something mildly pleasant in having the jacuzzi like experience in the open air. Oh, and maybe a bottle or two of some alcoholic beverages. It seems, however, that despite the fun factor, there is a genuine security risk.

In a report via the BBC, it has been found that a flaw in their wireless security means that many hot tubs can essentially be hacked.

I Didn’t Want It To Bubble!

Reseachers have found that hot tubs (ones that specifically allow control via smart device apps) can be breached by intended sources. Although the method is (understandably) not revealed, the data breach is thought to originate on specifically designed due to the GPS software. Balboa Water Group (BWG), the company affected by the breach, has acknowledged the error. It has promised more robust security in the future and a ‘hotfix’ to be released before the end of February.

Keep Calm!

Now, we should, of course, point out that hacking your hot tub is not a particularly serious matter. It is, for example, nowhere near as bad as having your e-mail breached. This does, however, highlight that as we add more and more smart technology to our homes, the risk (and necessity) of good cybersecurity increases. It does also indicate that more thought needs to be put into security. Even on items where it wouldn’t necessarily be your first consideration.

What do you think? Is security too easily overlooked in such devices? – Let us know in the comments!