Security Researcher Issues Warning to all Dell Owners

Dell Security Exploit

Although their popularity may have waned in recent years, the chances are that everyone reading this has either owned or encountered a Dell laptop or PC at one point or another.

If you are familiar with their systems, particularly laptops, you also know it’s not entirely common for them to come with a moderate smattering of ‘bloatware’ applications.

Ironically, however, in a report via The Verge, Dell’s SupportAssist may be the most dangerous as a security researcher has discovered a significant flaw which could potentially allow access to your computer.

Dell’s SupportAssist

The Dell’s SupportAssist generally comes bundled with any of their computers and is, ironically, designed to try and keep your PC or laptop running smoothly.

It has, however, been found that a significant security flaw exists within the software. With it having ‘Administrator Privileges’ by default, this represents quite a significant issue.

So significant, in fact, that the advice is rather blunt. Put simply, you’re advised to either update or remove it immediately.

What Should I Do?

This is the kind of software that many people would generally allow to squat on their system. Largely under the assumption that while not knowing what it does, being a Dell software application on a Dell product, it must do something.

If you do not, however, have SupportAssist version 3.2.0.90 or later, you are open to this exploit. Albeit, the mildly good news is that it appears that the issue can only occur when accessing public wifi.

As above, however, the choice is pretty obvious. If you use this, then you should update it. If you don’t, you’re probably best off removing it entirely.

What do you think? Do you own a Dell system? – Let us know in the comments!