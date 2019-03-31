Sega Announce Mega Drive Mini Release With Game Teasers

Sega Mega Drive Mini

The Sega Mega Drive was undoubtedly a very popular console. While it didn’t (arguably) achieve the heights of it’s SNES rival, there was certainly more than enough exclusive games released for it to make even the most ardent Nintendo fan a little jealous.

Despite both Nintendo and Sony getting in on the ‘mini-console’ market, however, Sega has been a little slow to the party. Well, at least officially as there has been a couple of 3rd-party releases.

In a report via Kotaku, however, with the release of a formal ‘Mega Drive Mini’ on the way, Sega has confirmed both the release date and some of the games which will be included on the system.

Games!

Sega is improviding significantly on what Nintendo and Sony offered by confirming that the system will come with 40-games included. That is, essentially, twice what their competition provided.

While the full list of games is not yet confirmed, Sega has revealed the following;

Sonic 2

Puyo Puyo 2

Shining Force

Castlevania Bloodlines

Powerball, Gunstar Heroes

Comix Zone

Rent-a-Hero

Space Harrier II

Madou Monogatari Ich

When Is It Out?

If you didn’t already notice from the main image, the Sega Mega Drive Mini will release, worldwide, on September 19th. Although prices are a little more flexible, it also seems that the system will be sold for something in the region of £50-£60.

If this is true, it would again provide it with a huge leg up on Nintendo and Sony whose own mini-systems originally sold for much more. Albeit, people actually bought those from Nintendo.

