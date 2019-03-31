SEGA Genesis Mini Retro Console Launching on September 19th

Includes 40 Classic Games

A compact version of SEGA‘s Genesis console is finally arriving within a few months. Like Nintendo and Sony, SEGA is similarly tacking on “mini” on the original name to keep marketing simple. It makes perfect sense considering it only measures 154 x 39 x 116mm.

The Genesis Mini will ship with 40 games in the US and Japan in September. Although the company did not disclose what all 40 of those games exactly are. Some known classics to make the cut include: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Shining Force, Gunstar Heroes and Comix Zone, Space Harrier II, Puyo Puyo 2, Rent-a-Hero, Castlevania Bloodlines and Powerball.

Although not officially announced yet, it is probably safe to say that Altered Beast and Golden Axe might be coming too.

The device draws power via a Micro-USB connector and has an HDMI port for 720p output. Unfortunately, there does not seem to be any ports for expansion or downloading available.

How Much is the SEGA Genesis Mini Console?

The Genesis Mini will be available with either single pad controller or two-pad controller packages. These are priced at 6,980 and 8,980 Japanese YEN respectively. This converts to about $60 and $80 USD.