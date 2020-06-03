Sega to Launch Game Gear Micro – But it’s a Bit Weird!

Sega is officially celebrating its 60th birthday and, to mark the occasion, the company has officially announced the upcoming release of a Game Gear Micro system. In other words, a smaller version of the reasonably-popular handheld device.

Before you go rushing off to buy one though (more on that later), there are a few caveats you need to know because, when compared to other ‘classic’ releases, this one is certainly a bit more different.

Sega Game Gear Micro

Available in 4 colors, one might initially presume that this is just an aesthetic choice for consumers. The colors, however, are far more important than that. You see, these are not the same system. They are instead different versions bundled with different games. These include (depending on your color choice):

Black

Sonic the Hedgehog

Puyo Puyo 2

Out Run

Royal Stone

Blue

Sonic Chaos

Gunstar Heroes

Sylvan Tale

Baku Baku Animal

Yellow

Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei – Jashin no Kuni he

Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya

Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict

Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru

Red

Revelations: The Demon Slayer

Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special

The GG Shinobi

Columns

If you want to learn more, you can check out the amazingly Japanese video below!

What Do We Think?

On the plus side, these new microsystems do come with some improvements on the original model. For example, you only need 2 AAA-batteries to run it whereas, if I remember correctly, the original Game Gear needed 6-AA’s and even then it ate through them at an alarming rate (yes, I did own a Game Gear back in the day)! Better still, if the screen size is an issue, you can also get yourself a screen magnifier which, quite frankly, really takes me back in time!

Why four different models though? Well, selling at around $50 a pop, one can only presume that Sega wants these to be semi-collectible. Based on the games available, however, I think if I was going to get one, I’d have to go for the black version. As for actually getting one though, well, while they are set to release in Japan on October 8th, there is sadly no word yet on when they will hit western shores.

What do you think? Which color would you pick? – Let us know in the comments!