Segway To Showcase Delivery Robots At CES 2019

Delivery Robots At CES 2019

There are many who seem convinced that the future of deliveries lies in robots. We have, after all, already seen Amazon expressing more than a little interest in the concept. Albeit, they are primarily looking into the ‘drone‘ area of technology rather than an outright robot. It seems, however, that Segway (the company behind the auto-balancing scooter) may be giving it a lot of thought.

In a report via CNET, Segway is planning to unveil a ‘robot delivery’ unit at the upcoming CES 2019 show!

Scooters And Robots

It was known that the company was planning on revealing a number of brand new scooter designs at the event, it has, however, since been revealed that the company will also unveil their ‘Loomo Delivery’ concept. The robot (featured above) is said to be capable of collecting and deliveries items. Specifically, in cities and office environments. Its features include;

Interactive screens

Cloud-based service dispatch

Real-time environment monitoring

Elevator function (We have no idea how this will work).

Their Purpose!

Segway is initially looking to target the ‘Loomo’ for large businesses. Specifically as a means of getting documents/mail around the office without the need of actually employing a delivery person. It would also, presumably, be a bit more efficient at the task and would at least be a novel accompaniment to any tech-loving company.

It is suggested that they will be released before the end of the year, albeit, at the moment, no price has been indicated.

What do you think? Does this sound like a good idea to you? – Let us know in the comments!