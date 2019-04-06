Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Mod Allows For ‘Easy Mode’

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

With Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, From Software has provided us with their latest offering that provides more than a little of the difficulty seen from their other releases such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

As such, if you buy this game expecting a fun arcade style samurai button-masher, you’re going to have a bad time!

If you were, however, having difficulty with the game of some of the bosses, a new mod may have come to your rescue! Creator ‘Uberhalit’ has released an update to their framerate unlocker mod which now allows for the games combat to essentially be slowed down.

How Does It Work?

As with many games released by From Software, combat isn’t easy. It’s nearly always based around timing and, perhaps more importantly, knowing when to defend and when to attack.

By reducing the speed of the games combat , the windows of opportunity are made much larger. This allows players to have a greater period of time to react or act to their enemeies accordingly.

Be Warned!

If you want to try out the mod, you can do so via the link here! – There is, however, a pretty notable warning that should be shared first. Namely, that From Software has a history of disliking mods in their games.

For example, many users of Dark Souls (especially the 2nd game) found themselves subject to a ‘soft ban’ due solely to the utilisation of mods. This was even as basic as mods which improved the scenary . As such, any usage is strongly recommended to be in an entirely offline state. If you are having troubles though, this might provide the perfect solution for you!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!