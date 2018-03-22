Sennheiser GSP 500 Gaming Headset Launched

Sennheiser GSP 500: The Open Version of the GSP 600

Sennheiser is releasing the follow up to their GSP 600 gaming headset called the GSP 500. It is essentially the open version of the same hardware, delivering high-fidelity sound with incredible spaciality for immersive gaming. The open acoustics and ergonomics ensure comfortable wear. Furthermore, the design is robust as well and incorporates a 2-axis metal hinge system. The headband is adjustable for a proper custom fit as well. A broadcast quality microphone is attached on the left side and it can flip up or down when not in use.

The earpads use soft fabric that is breathable so it remains comfortable for long periods of time. There is also an innovative adjustable contact pressure mechanism integrated into the headband. This allows users to adjust the headset perfectly snug to fit their head shape, without being too tight.

What Connector Does the GSP 500 Use?

The GSP 500 comes with exchangeable cables for use on multiple platforms, such as PC, Mac, as well as consoles with a 3.5mm jack input.

How much is the Sennheiser GSP 500 Headset?

The GSP 500 headset will be available soon starting May 2018 for $229.95 with a two-year warranty coverage.

