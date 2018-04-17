Sennheiser GSP 500 Headset Now Available for Pre-Order

Sennheiser GSP 500: Open Headset for Gamers

Sennheiser‘s open back gaming headset GSP 500 is now available for pre-order. It is essentially the open version of the GSP 600, delivering high-fidelity sound with incredible spaciality for immersive gaming. The open acoustics and ergonomics ensure comfortable wear. It is also reasonably weighted for a high-end earphone at only 358 grams.

Furthermore, the design is robust as well and incorporates a 2-axis metal hinge system. The headband is adjustable for a proper custom fit as well. A broadcast quality microphone is attached on the left side and it can flip up or down when not in use. This microphone has a bi-directional ECM pick-up pattern and a sensitivity of -47 dBV/PA.

The earpads use soft fabric that is breathable so it remains comfortable for long periods of time. There is also an innovative adjustable contact pressure mechanism in the headband. This allows users to adjust the headset perfectly snug to fit their head shape, without being too tight.

In terms of compatibility, the GSP 500 is also compatible with various platforms. This includes PC, Mac and consoles that accept a 3.5mm jack input. The GSP 500 actually has two 3.5mm 3-pole connectors and one 3.5mm 4-pole connector. Note that some Xbox One controllers may require an Xbox One Stereo headset adapter, which are available separately.

How Much is the GSP 500?

Since it is a high quality headset, expect to pay top price as well. In fact, it is now available for pre-order directly from Sennheiser’s website for £199.99.

Sennheiser is also giving away a GSA 50 headset hanger accessory for free (value: €34.90) to those who pre-order. The aluminum alloy and the glass-reinforced plastic GSA 50 can strongly hold the headset in place without buckling. After the pre-order period ends, this accessory is available separately.