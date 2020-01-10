Sensible Soccer Mod Updates the Game with Modern Features

There are a small number of gaming classics out there that, no matter how much time passes, are still absolutely amazing! For example, I’ll still, even nearly 23 years since its launch, still happily play Theme Hospital. Albeit, Two-Point Hospital has had something to say on that matter more recently.

Of these rare forms of games, however, Sensible World of Soccer is arguably one of the best. Put simply, if you haven’t played it yet, then I can only presume that you have literally zero interest in football. Sensible World of Soccer, however, offers a very basic, but amazingly fun style of gaming that has kept people coming back to this game time and time again!

Despite SWOS being nearly 30 years old now though, the modding community has been working steadily over the years to update the game to keep it relevant as teams change leagues and players retire, appear or change clubs. The latest mod, however, brings SWOS thoroughly into 2020 by adding a whole host of new features including many more commonly seen in modern gaming!

Sensible World of Soccer 2020

The mod adds a whole bunch of new updates to the game. Some of which I daresay you will find more than a little surprising from a title that originally released in 1992.

So, what can you expect to see? Well, some of the new features include:

Updated rosters

Updated team names

Modernised colours (for respective players and club kits)

Fully customizable commentary – Yes, you can add your own commentary if you wish! No more need to listen to Jonathan Pearce!

Adjustable resolution of up to 4K quality

Where Can I Try it Out?

Well, firstly you need to own a copy of Sensible World of Soccer. Fortunately, GOG.com (Good Old Games) has this available for just £4.59. Once you have the game installed, all you need to do download (and install) the mod pack and you have yourself a brand new and up to date copy of SWOS 2020!

To learn more and/or download the SWOS 2020 mod you can check out the website via the link here!

Yes, SWOS might still look a little dated, but there’s one thing that’s crystal clear. Despite being nearly 30 years old, it’s still a damn sight more fun (and fair) than the latest Fifa!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!