Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Switches to Unreal Engine 5

It’s pretty well known that in terms of launch (or near launch) titles, the Microsoft Xbox Series X is going to feature ‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2’. It seems, however, that even this close to its release date, there is still apparently time to make some pretty significant changes.

In a report via DSOGaming, Microsoft has confirmed that the game has officially been switched to the recently released Unreal Engine 5, and, as such, we can likely expect to see the visuals getting a fairly substantial upgrade!

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

In making an official statement, Microsoft has said:

“The power of Xbox Series X was first demonstrated with the unveiling of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. The team will be building the game on Unreal 5 and leveraging the power of Xbox Series X to bring the Hellblade franchise to levels never before seen. The footage shown was captured in-engine and reflects the power of Xbox Series X available to developers to deliver new universes, experiences and games in ways you have never imagined.”

What Do We Think?

As a matter of clarification from those comments, we should note that (to date) no trailer or video has been released from the game showing the new Unreal Engine 5 in action. Despite that, however, they still looked amazingly impressive and if the utilization of this new version can make the game look even better, this could well be an amazing title to kick off Microsoft’s next console release! November/December simply can’t come quickly enough!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2? – Let us know in the comments!