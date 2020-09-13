Serious Sam 4 PC Requirements Revealed

It certainly feels like it’s been a long time coming, but on September 24th Serious Sam 4 will finally be released. If you have, therefore, been looking forward to this game, you might be more than a little curious to know what it needs in terms of PC hardware and, perhaps more pointedly, if your system is going to be good enough to handle it.

Well, following an official update to the Steam Store website, wonder no longer! Yes, we have confirmed PC requirements for the game so let’s see how your system will stack up!

Serious Sam 4 – PC Requirements

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: 4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz

4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3 GB VRAM)

Nvidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3 GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Additional Notes: Requirements are based on 720p rendering resolution at 30 FPS

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909)

Windows 10 64-bit (1909) Processor: 8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz

8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64/5700 (8 GB VRAM)

Nvidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64/5700 (8 GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Additional Notes: Recommended APIs include DX12 and Vulkan.

What Do We Think?

Overall, the specifications are pretty benign and as long as you have a relatively recent gaming PC build, you shouldn’t have any difficulties getting this to run. Again though, we do see 16GB of RAM creeping more and more into the standard of ‘recommended settings’ so if you are still running on 8GB, it seems that sooner or later making the upgrade is going to be to your benefit. Better still, RAM prices are really decent at the moment!

With that being said though, if you want to learn more about Serious Sam 4, you can check out the official Steam Store website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!