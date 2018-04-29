Several Unannounced AMD Ryzen Processors Spotted Online

AMD Product Portfolio Master List

Although AMD just recently launched their Ryzen 2000 series processors, many fans are wondering what is on the horizon. Thanks to an official product master list available on their website (via VideoCardz.com), now we know what is coming. The document itself is quite large, with over 209 pages containing every single product they have. That includes not just processors, but chipsets and graphics cards as well. The products themselves are not named explicitly, but their OPN descriptors provide enough information as to their product name.

Which AMD Processors Are Coming?

So far, AMD has released the Ryzen 5 2600X and the Ryzen 7 2700X processor in April. They have also released the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G Raven Ridge APUs back in February. According to the master list, two more Ryzen 3 and one Ryzen 5 is coming up. That is the Ryzen 3 2100 (YD210BC6M2OFB), the Ryzen 3 2300X (YD230XBBM4KAF) and the Ryzen 5 2500X (YD250XBBM4KAF).  These fill-in the gap between since the 2200 and 2400 are reserved for Raven Ridge.

On the mobile front, AMD is preparing the RYzen 3 2000U (YM200UC4T2OFB), Ryzen 5 2600U (YM2600C3T4MFB), and the Ryzen 7 2800U (YM2800C3T4MFB).

As for the high-end Threadripper series, there are three new SKUs that are yet unreleased. That is the Threadripper 2900X (YD290XA8U8QAF), Threadripper 2920X (YD292XA8IC9AF), and the Threadripper 2950X (YD295XA8UGAAF). These look very promising for enthusiuasts as it brings the memory latency optimizations from Zen+. It is also likely that these will be 8-core, 12-core, and 16-core Threadripper CPUs respectively.

As to whether when these will come out, there is no word on that yet.

