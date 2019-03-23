Several US High-Schools Now Have Varsity eSport Teams

Varsity eSports Now Recognized in Eight States

It is no surprise that competitive video gaming is now in the mainstream. Especially with how much money the eSports industry is pulling in every year. Just last year alone, the global marketed raked in $1 billion. And with a projected audience reach of 454 million this year, it will only grow further.

To better prepare future eSports athletes, several US high-schools have now begun incorporating it into their programs. School boards in Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts and Rhode Island now all have video game as part of their varsity high-school sports. Furthermore, the National Federation of State High School Associations says that charter schools in Alabama, Mississippi and Texas are also joining in.

Even universities like NYU and UC Irvine now offer eSports scholarships. So the career trajectory for video game athletes now mirrors traditional sports.

How Can I Get My High-School to Recognize eSports?

There is also the High School Esports League which is currently the largest governing body for competitive high school games in North America.

For some schools that do not have a board-supported league, HSEL makes it easy to participate. Moreover, also HSEL serves as a recruiting pipeline for collegiate eSports programs. With dozens of recruiters looking for scholarship candidates.

They also have a starter packet document available on their website. Which should help teachers or students interested in participating. It includes tips on getting approval from administrators, setting up structures and participating in tournaments.