Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Finally Adds RTX And DLSS

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

When Nvidia revealed their 20XX line up of graphics cards late last Summer, one of the biggest buzz words in the industry was RTX. Promising both real-time raytracing and DLSS you may recall that one of the biggest games ‘touted’ for this was the upcoming Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

With the game releasing a couple weeks before Nvidia dropped the 2080 and 2080 Ti on the market, not having RTX support wasn’t entirely surprisingly.

Fast forward 6-months, however, and the game was still lacking support for these graphical options. Well, not anymore!

In a report via Techpowerup, a new update to Shadow of the Tomb Raider has brought both ray tracing and DLSS support to the game! Well, I guess it’s better late than never!

Graphical Options!

Within the game, ray tracing offers users 4 basic options.

Medium: Enables shadows for selected point lights only.

High: Enables additional spot and directional lights, including the sun, replacing traditional shadow maps.

Ultra: Improves on this by adding translucent shadows and additional rays for a higher quality result, at a significant performance cost.

Resolutions!

In the report, it is suggested that DLSS is currently only supported in two resolutions. Specifically 2560×1440 and 3840×2160 which are, as you probably know, already a bit demanding.

With this now representing what I believe to only be the 4th game to fully support all of the RTX features, however, I’m sure Pete here is looking forward to replicating his mammoth Division 2 RTX testing which you can check out here!

If you do, however, own a 20XX graphics card and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, why not give it a try yourself!