Shadow of the Tomb Raider Teaser Trailer Released

The End of the Tomb Raider Origin Trilogy

It was revealed yesterday by snooping through the Tomb Raider website’s code that the new game is arriving on September 14. So now the first trailer for the third installment in the Lara Croft origin trilogy has been released. Although it does not contain any in-game footage so far (just pre-rendered video), it lets fans know the location of her next adventure.

The first shots of the video show an eclipse and Lara running through a jungle. She is apparently being hunted by well-armed para-military personnel who are most likely from Trinity. Then we get to see some ancient caverns with pyramids. However, these are not the Egyptian kind. Until of course, the parting shot show the epic reveal that Lara is in Central or South America, with ancient Mayan ruins.

Where Can I Watch the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer?

Well, here it is…

In case that one is region locked for UK users, here is the mirror for the US release:

Like the end of the trailer says, the full trailer and reveal is on April 27, but the actual game release is on September 14, 2018.

