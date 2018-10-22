Sharkoon Announces the SKILLER SGS5 Gaming Chair

Gaming Chair with Real Leather

Sharkoon is expanding their SKILLER gaming lineup a bit with the announcement of the SGS5 chair. Unlike other gaming chairs which use Polyurethane, the SKILLER SGS5 uses real leather. It has the natural creases, grains and blemishes of natural leather, with an obvious higher quality feel than PU leather.

In terms of comfort, the SKILLER SGS5 has flexible head and lumbar cushions included. It attaches easily and can also be flexibly positioned for the neck or spine. After all if you are going to be gaming for long periods of time, comfort is essential. Furthermore, these cushions have textile covering which are washable. So users can just throw them in with their regular laundry rotation to maintain.

The SGS5 also have a density of 70kg/m3 for both the foam on the seat and backrest, plus 4D armrests for additional resting arm support. The actual maximum load of the chair itself is 150 kg, and is recommended for users under 200cm tall. The aluminium base itself uses a five-star design with 75mm wheels to ensure proper stability. These wheels guarantee mobility on even floors and also have a practical lock function so it stays in place.

How Much is the Sharkoon SKILLER SGS5 Gaming Chair?

The Sharkoon SKILLER SGS5 Gaming Seat is now available at a suggested retail price from 499 EUR.

For those who don’t mind a PU leather variant which is more affordable, the company also has their SKILLER SGS4 gaming chair line. There is even the SKILLER SGS2 with breathable fabric for a lot less.