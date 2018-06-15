Sharkoon Announces the Pacelight P1 RGB LED Kit

Ready-To-Use RGB LED Kit from Sharkoon

Sharkoon is announcing their new Pacelight P1 RGB illumination set. This is a multi-accessory kit which includes an 8-channel controller, RGB LED strips and two RGB LED fans. Since the Pacelight P1 controller is 8-channel, users can hook up four more RGB LED items on it later on. Additionally, the Pacelight P1 is a dedicated fan hub with four 3-pin fan connectors available. So users can add two more fans on the same board.

The Pacelight RGB strip has 18 LED pieces and secures via an adhesive backing. It has the standard analog 4-pin RGB LED connector so users can also attach it directly a mainboard. As for the controller, it has a SATA power connector as well as a 9-pin USB header power connector. This internal USB connector is included in the kit.

As for the Pacelight RGB LED Fan, it is a 120mm fan which uses a fluid dynamic bearing. It operates up to 1400 RPM and has a low noise level of 23dBA. There are six pieces of RGB LED which illuminate from the center hub. This hub as well as the fan blades are transparent, allowing for the lighting to “flow” across it.

How Much is the Sharkoon Pacelight P1 RGB LED Kit?

The Sharkoon Pacelight RGB illumination set – including the Pacelight P1 RGB LED controller, two Pacelight F1 120 mm RGB fans as well as two Pacelight S1 RGB LED strips – is now available at a suggested retail price of 69.90 euros. The Pacelight RGB fan F1 as well as the Pacelight RGB LED strip S1 are also available separately, each at a suggested retail price of 9.90 Euros.