Sharkoon Announces the REV200 Chassis

I must admit that Sharkoon is never one of the first names that rolls off my tongue when asked to name system case designers. To be honest, I associate their name far more with relatively inexpensive system peripherals of which I’ve owned more than a few over the years.

They are, however, one of a growing number of brands that are recognizing the potential of expanding their horizons a little further from the entry-level PC gamer to the enthusiast market. Particularly in regards to chassis designs!

Sharkoon REV200 Chassis

So, what’s so special about this chassis? Well, one of the main key selling points of the Sharkoon REV200 chassis is the ability to install the motherboard in any direction you like. Rotating at 90 degrees, this allows for easy vertical installations of items such as graphics cards and the potential for some far more interesting (and mildly unconventional) cooling techniques.

You can, of course, use it to install a motherboard in the conventional ‘upright’ manner, but where’s the fun in that?…

What Does Sharkoon Have to Say?

“A new approach in case design: The revolutionary REV200 ATX midi tower delivers a breathtakingly new way of presenting hardware and a completely new experience when creating your PC build: Because now, for the first time, graphics cards can be vertically installed around a mainboard which has been turned 90 degrees. The five pre-installed 120 mm fans perform precise cooling while ample cable pass-throughs, a cable compartment in the top panel and a multi-functional tunnel in the bottom of the case ensure that only the important elements are highlighted by the addressable RGB illumination.”

Video

When is it Out and How Much Does it Cost?

According to the official website, the product is officially ‘out’ now and as such should be available on retail shelves in the very near future. So, how does this chassis equate to affordability?

Well with an MSRP of around £90 (which will likely creep to just below £100 in real-world terms) it isn’t bad. Perhaps not as inexpensive as you might have hoped, but it is still relatively cheaper than most other chassis designs on this ‘tier’ and offers (at least on paper) a lot more functionality. I should add as well, it does look rather good too!

Where Can I Learn More?

I have to admit, I’m intrigued (if not impressed) with what Sharkoon has managed to produce here. It’s different, but not simply for the sake of offering something wacky either. If I was in the market for a system chassis right now, I’d certainly be giving this one some consideration.

For more information, you can check out the official Sharkoon REV200 product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with design? Do you generally tend to associate Sharkoon with system cases or (like me) peripherals? – Let us know in the comments!