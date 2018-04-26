Sharkoon Announces the Skiller SGS4 Gaming Seat

Another SKILLER Gaming Seat from Sharkoon

Sharkoon is rolling out the follow up to their SKILLER SGS2 gaming seat introduced three months ago. This time it is the SKILLER SGS4, introducing additional comfort and better features. The Skiller SGS4 is also available in a variety of colours, although having black as its base. Users can have the blue, green, white, red or black trim version. Additionally, it has an improved steel frame construction which can carry up to 150 kg. That is equivalent to ~330 lbs, so that should be enough to support most users. The gaming seat also supports a maximum user height of 200cm.

Comfort is provided by a supportive foam padding. This has a density of 70kg/m^3 in the seat cushion and backrest. It also has synthetic leather covering which is breathable. So feel free to sit for long periods of time without stinking it up. There are also head and lumbar cushions with matching color accents to the chair of your choice. These are easily cleanable, due to having removable textile covers.

The gaming seat also has 4D armrests and has a class-4 gas lift piston. This lets users sit comfortably and adjust the height when necessary. They can even incline up to 160 degrees form the 90 degree position.

How Much is the Sharkoon Skiller SGS4 Gaming Seat?

The Sharkoon SKILLER SGS4 gaming seat is now available in five color versions at a suggested retail price of 329 Euros.