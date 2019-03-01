Sharkoon Introduces the VG7-W Gaming Chassis

/ 7 hours ago

Sharkoon Introduces the VG7-W Gaming Chassis

Affordable Chassis from Sharkoon

Sharkoon is releasing yet another affordable gaming chassis. This time it is the VG7-W HD, available in two variants and both under €55.

The only difference between the two is the inclusion of addressable RGB LED fans on the VG7-HW RGB HD. Otherwise, the regular VG7-W HD also comes with three 120mm LED fans pre-installed. Except available with either red, blue or green solid colours. This is similar to their previously released VG6-W series from last month.

Sharkoon VG7-W HD

Feature-wise, both cases are identical, measuring 459 x 200 x 430mm and having an acrylic windowed left side panel. Storage support includes a 5.25″ external bay at the front, 3x 3.5″ HDDs and up to four 2.5″ drives.

Typical of mid-tower cases, mini-ITX, micro-ATX and ATX motherboards are supported. Component clearance is also quite generous with up to 375mm length for GPUs and up to 165mm height for CPU heatsinks.

Sharkoon Introduces the VG7-W Gaming Chassis

Since this is a budget chassis, there are some notably absent features such as a PSU shroud. Although, Sharkoon does provide plenty of cable management options behind the right side panel. There are also several pre-cut holes on the motherboard tray which facilitate the cable routing.

How Much is the Sharkoon VG7-W Chassis?

The non-RGB VG7-W HD starts at just €44.90, with the VG7-W RGB HD only costing a bit more at €54.90.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results