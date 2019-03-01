Sharkoon Introduces the VG7-W Gaming Chassis

Affordable Chassis from Sharkoon

Sharkoon is releasing yet another affordable gaming chassis. This time it is the VG7-W HD, available in two variants and both under €55.

The only difference between the two is the inclusion of addressable RGB LED fans on the VG7-HW RGB HD. Otherwise, the regular VG7-W HD also comes with three 120mm LED fans pre-installed. Except available with either red, blue or green solid colours. This is similar to their previously released VG6-W series from last month.

Feature-wise, both cases are identical, measuring 459 x 200 x 430mm and having an acrylic windowed left side panel. Storage support includes a 5.25″ external bay at the front, 3x 3.5″ HDDs and up to four 2.5″ drives.

Typical of mid-tower cases, mini-ITX, micro-ATX and ATX motherboards are supported. Component clearance is also quite generous with up to 375mm length for GPUs and up to 165mm height for CPU heatsinks.

Since this is a budget chassis, there are some notably absent features such as a PSU shroud. Although, Sharkoon does provide plenty of cable management options behind the right side panel. There are also several pre-cut holes on the motherboard tray which facilitate the cable routing.

How Much is the Sharkoon VG7-W Chassis?

The non-RGB VG7-W HD starts at just €44.90, with the VG7-W RGB HD only costing a bit more at €54.90.