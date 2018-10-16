Sharkoon Launches Pure Steel Minimalist Chassis

Simple But Effective

Sharkoon is introducing a new minimalist styled chassis in the market. Dubbed Pure Steel, the mid-tower case has the all amenities expected of modern enclosures. This includes a tempered glass side panel and liquid-cooling component support.

Instead of having the standard PSU mounting location be at the bottom however, the Pure Steel has it on top. It still has a PSU shroud to keep the cables looking clean otherwise. What this does however, is provide plenty of room on the floor for a 360mm radiator or 3x 120mm fans.

There is plenty of space for reservoirs along the front as well, or users can mount drives along the wall instead. The Pure Steel also includes a built-in GPU sag holder which is adjustable across the expansions slots.

Does it Have RGB LED?

Yes. However, it is a completely different colour version. The regular Pure Steel case comes in white, but the RGB version comes in black. A non-RGB version of the black colour is also available. It includes four pre-installed RGB LED fans, three below and one in the rear. A total of six 120mm fans can be installed in the chassis.

There are 14 RGB LED presets for the fans hooked up to a built-in controller. However, users will also be able to plug it in to their motherboard’s 4-pin RGB LED header.

How Much is the Sharkoon Pure Steel Case?

The white Pure Steel is available for 64.90 EUR, while the black Pure Steel costs less at 59.90. If you prefer the RGB version however, it retails for 79.90 EUR.