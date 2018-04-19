Sharkoon Launches PureWriter RGB Low-Profile Keyboards

Sharkoon Expands Mechanical Keyboard Line

Sharkoon is announcing not one, but two new keyboards which are part of their PureWriter series. Both are low-profile, mechanical keyboards available at an affordable price. Introducing the PureWriter RGB and PureWriter TKL RGB keyboards. Both utilize Kailh‘s low-profile switches available in red or blue variant. As the name suggests, the TKL version is the one without a numpad, ideal for those who want to save desktop space. Otherwise, both have RGB LED back-lighting per key.

The top of the keyboard is made of an aluminium plate, creating a sturdy base for the frameless design. It measures 436mm in length (355mm for the TKL version), and is 127mm wide. The keyboard also runs at 1000Hz polling rate, has anti-ghosting as well as N-key rolloever capability. Users can also adjust the backlighting directly on the keyboard, requiring no software control.

The 150cm long cable is detachable for each ketyboard, using a micro-B plug on the keyboard end, while using a standard Type-A plug to connect to the PC. Sharkoon also provides a shorter 50cm cable, for those who use a laptop. Furthermore, these keyboards are also fully compatible with Android devices when used with an OTG adapter.

How Much Are These Sharkoon PureWriter RGB Keyboards?

The Sharkoon PureWriter RGB is available at with an MSRP of €79.90. The TKL version is available for less with an MSRP of €69.90. Both the blue or red switch version have the same pricing.

