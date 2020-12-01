Sharkoon Launches the TG5 RGB Silent PCGH Edition Case

With the TG5 RGB Silent PCGH Edition, Sharkoon presents an ATX case that aims to impress not only with its looks but also with its low noise level. The case is based on the visual design of the predecessor model. However, in cooperation with the computer magazine PCGH, a redesign has been made in order to keep the noise level as low as possible.

Sharkoon TG5 RGB Silent PCGH Edition Case

For the design of the TG5 RGB Silent PCGH Edition, corresponding changes were made to the case in order to be able to reduce the overall volume of the system during operation. For this purpose, insulating mats have been integrated into the top and side panel, which, in combination with the completely closed covering of the case, contribute to a reduction of noise. In addition, special fans are installed in the case which maintains a quiet and smooth operation at 800 revolutions per minute without sacrifices being made in cooling performance.

Features

Colorful Air System

According to the manufacturer, the air-cooling system built into the TG5 RGB Silent PCGH Edition generates an even airflow in addition to setting colorful accents. Three 120 mm fans with addressable RGB LEDs attached behind the front panel illuminate almost the entire front of the case, while a 120 mm RGB LED fan attached at the rear illuminates the inside of the case. The LEDs can be specifically controlled and illuminated as desired using the software of compatible mainboards which have a pin assignment of 5V-D-coded-G or 5V-D-G.

Spacious Interior

According to the manufacturer, the TG5 RGB Silent PCGH Edition offers enough space to also accommodate high-performance hardware. Graphics cards up to 40 centimeters in length can be built into the case as well as power supplies with a maximum length of up to 20.5 centimeters or CPU coolers with a height of up to 16.7 centimeters. Data storage drives of different sizes can also be accommodated. There is space for up to three hard drives with a size of 3.5 inches or up to four SSDs inside the housing.

Chic Showcasing

The tempered glass of the front panel provides a clear view of the three illuminated RGB LED fans which are installed at the front of the case. The tempered glass side panel, on the other hand, provides a clear view of the interior of the case and the hardware components which are installed here. The side panel is rested in the frame of the casing and screwed on at the back of the case so that no visible screws affect the looks.

Tidy Inside

The power supply or storage drives can be hidden in the power supply tunnel or behind the mainboard tray in the right-hand side of the case. In addition, the integrated cable pass-throughs ensure that the cabling disappears from the field of vision, resulting in a look of tidiness inside the case.

Where Can I Learn More?

The Sharkoon TG5 RGB Silent PCGH Edition PC case is available to purchase now with a manufacturer’s suggested price of €89.90. – For more information on this PC case design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

