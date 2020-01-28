Sharkoon Launches the Ultra-Lightweight Light² 200 Mouse

If you’re anything like me, then you can be particularly selective about what peripherals you use with your PC. Personally, whenever I’m looking for a new mouse or a keyboard, I often have a lot of problems in finding a design that suits my needs. Specifically, how I either want them to react or feel.

Fortunately, in terms of gaming mouse designs, I’ve always gotten along really well with Sharkoon’s products. With the launch of a new one, however, I might just have to make myself an upgrade!

Sharkoon Light² 200

The Sharkoon Light² 200 is, as the name might’ve suggested, an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse weighing only 62 grams. With a precise sensor of up to 16,000 DPI, however, it’s a design that has specifically been made for the gaming market.

Already liking the sounds of the Sharkoon Light² 200? Well, let’s check out some of the features and specifications.

Features

Lightness through Structure. Due to the honeycomb structure of the sides, underside, and the top surface, the weight of the gaming mouse has been reduced to only 62 grams.

Smooth Handling. The low weight of the Light² 200 does not stand in the way of perfect handling. With a size of 120 x 66 x 42 millimeters the mouse fits perfectly in both small and large hands. The honeycomb structure of the sides of the mouse also provides additional grip while gaming. Five mouse feet made of 100 percent PTFE for perfect sliding and an ultra-flexible, sheathed cable all support a smooth and immersive experience in the game.

Personalized Design. For maximum customization, the Light² 200 has a modular design. The magnetically attached top surface with its honeycomb structure can be quickly and simply removed and replaced with a closed 7-gram alternative. Also, the detachable top surface makes the mouse easy to clean at any time. For even more customization, the mouse comes with three extra interchangeable DPI buttons.

Technology at eSport Level. The optical PixArt 3389 sensor of the Light² 200 provides a professional resolution of up to 16,000 DPI. This can be modified for any gaming genre via the wide-ranging gaming software. In addition, the most important actions can be instantly performed with the help of the six programmable buttons, for a long-life cycle of up to 20 million clicks, the left and right mouse buttons are equipped with high-quality Omron switches.

Precision Counts. For atmospheric highlights and an even higher degree of personalization, the Light² 200 is furnished with RGB illumination on the scroll wheel and on the back end of the mouse, using the software, this can be adjusted as desired with colors and effects.



What Does Sharkoon Have to Say?

“Lighter than light = Light². For the fastest mouse movements and the most precise maneuvers, we’ve mercilessly reduced the Light² 200 down to its bones. With a weight of only 62 grams, this is not only our lightest mouse. It’s one of the lightest ever produced. All physical limits are nullified with its highly precise sensor of up to 16,000 DPI, an ultra-flexible cable, and five mouse feet made of pure PTFE for extreme sliding properties. Interchangeable elements and adjustable RGB illumination ensure that the Light² 200 is perfect for every taste. As well as being technically superior.”

Specifications

What Do We Think?

With an MSRP of around £45, while the Sharkoon Light² 200 is small in the weight, it’s certainly heavy in what it offers you. If you were, therefore, looking for a new gaming mouse, but wanted something that represented a solid-step up in design, then this should definitely warrant some attention.

You can learn more about the Sharkoon Light² 200 at the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like the design? Surprised at how light it is? In addition, what brand of mouse do you currently use? – Let us know in the comments!