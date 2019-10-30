Sharkoon Reveals its TG6 RGB Mid-tower Chassis

Sharkoon may not necessarily be the first name that rolls off the tongue if you were looking towards chassis brands. In fact, I personally associate them far more with their pretty solid range of PC peripherals. With the release of the brand new TG6 mid-tower chassis, however, they have a design that has definitely caught my attention!

Sharkoon TG6 Mid-Tower Chassis

The TG6 is essentially an updated version of their prior TG models, but the aesthetic changes and improvements certainly make it more eye-catching. The squared ARGB fans particularly give this design a unique look and with the tempered glass panels, it is definitely a step up from the (usually a lot less desirable) acyclic designs.

Features

Strong Airflow. The TG6 RGB has three pre-installed 120 mm addressable RGB fans behind the front panel and another on the rear panel. What sets them apart is their new modular frame design which has no visible screws.

Multilayered Illumination. For multilayered lighting within the entire RGB spectrum, each pre-installed fan is surrounded by three layers of addressable RGB LEDs. Using the built-in 8-port RGB controller, the fan lighting can be customized together with up to four additional LED components.

Unique and Easy Radiator Installation. If water cooling is the preferred method for heat removal, then the TG6 RGB is just the case you need. For just a radiator, without fans, the front of the case offers considerable room. With an installation height up to 5.2 cm.

As Clear as Glass. The hardware is viewable through the tempered glass front and side panels. With the power supply, HDDs and cabling disappearing within the power supply tunnel or behind the mainboard tray.

Roomy Inside. Since demanding hardware requires room, the TG6 RGB is spaciously designed. It supports graphics cards up to 40 cm in length, CPU coolers with a height of up to 16.7 cm and power supplies with a maximum length of 20.5 cm. In addition, up to three 3.5” HDDs and up to four 2.5” SSDs can be installed inside the case.



What Does Sharkoon Have To Say?

“For hardware that’s not meant to be hidden, we’ve designed and developed the TG6 RGB. This midi ATX case provides hardware with ample space and an exceptional platform for showcasing. The tempered glass front and side panels offer an almost completely unobstructed view of the inside workings of the case, while only the power supply, HDDs and cabling are kept out of sight. Each of the four pre-installed 120 mm addressable RGB fans are equipped with three rows of encircling LEDs. These provide stepless lighting effects within the entire RGB spectrum and optimally illuminate the installed hardware. Those who prefer water cooling will find ideal room for this and also a practical fan tray behind the front panel.”

How Much Do They Cost?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed price for the Sharkoon TR6 chassis. Based on the prices seen for their prior TR5 range, however, we would expect this to retail for something in the region of £80.

If you are, therefore, interested in this chassis and want to learn more, you can check out the official product page via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? Are you considering this to be the home for your next system? In addition, which would you say is your favorite chassis brand/design? – Let us know in the comments!