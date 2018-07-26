Sharkoon Skiller SGK4 RGB Gaming Keyboard Now Available

Sharkoon Skiller SGK4 RGB Gaming Keyboard Now Available

RGB Gaming Keyboard on a Budget

Sharkoon is adding yet one more gaming keyboard to their SKILLER line up. This time it is the SKILLER SGK4, a rubber dome gaming keyboard with segmented RGB illumination. Like any rubber dome gaming keyboard worth its salt, it provides extra rollover assurances. According to Sharkoon, it actually delivers full N-key rollover, instead of just limited clusters like with a regular membrane gaming keyboard.

The RGB illumination is not per key since it is not a mechanical keyboard. Instead, the SGK4 has six separate zones which can be adjusted. This does not require any special software to change since users can use four dedicated keys. For those who prefer the desktop method however, Sharkoon does have an SGK4 software compatible with the Windows OS. Users can change effects, frequency, direction, colours or even brightness through this. Plus, this software also allows for loading and storing custom profiles. These profiles can further contain custom configurable input macros.

Each function key has an additional alternate command associated with it. These are used in combination with the Skiller key which is where the right side Windows key usually is. This provides shortcut functions such as opening a media player or adjusting the volume.

How Much is the Sharkoon SKILLER SGK4 Keyboard?

The Sharkoon SKILLER SGK4 Gaming Keyboard is now available for an MSRP of 29.99 Euros.

