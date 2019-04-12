Sharp Shows off 31.5-inch 8K 120Hz HDR Monitor

Featuring High-Resolution and High-Refresh Rate

Sharp has demonstrated (via PCWatch) the latest monitor they are working on. It is a 31.5″ monitor featuring a 7680×4320 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. That is basically 8K resolution and it utilizes their IGZO technology.

This is quite a bump from Sharp’s initial 27″ IGZO 8K 120Hz display from several years ago. Keeping true to their push of 8K resolution after all this time. If you recall, Sharp was also the first company to have 8K cameras and 8K screens for professionals, as well as 8K TVs for consumers.

When Will This Sharp Monitor be Available for Purchase?

Unfortunately, this is just simply a prototype demonstration. Which also explains why the bezel isn’t fancy looking and is quite thick. It is far from ready for commercial release.

While the screen is already there, pushing that much resolution and refresh rate requires a lot of bandwidth. Which brings up the point of requiring a high-bandwidth cable and connector for transmission.

Back when Sharp demonstrated their 27″ IGZO 8K 120Hz display, it required eight DisplayPort cables. After all, pushing 760×4320 at 10 bits at 120Hz needs 120 Gbps. For now with DP1.4 capable of 32.4 Gbps each, it will still require four cables to drive that display.