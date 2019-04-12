Sharp Shows off 31.5-inch 8K 120Hz HDR Monitor

/ 53 mins ago
Sharp Shows off 31.5-inch 8K 120Hz HDR Monitor

Featuring High-Resolution and High-Refresh Rate

Sharp has demonstrated (via PCWatch) the latest monitor they are working on. It is a 31.5″ monitor featuring a 7680×4320 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. That is basically 8K resolution and it utilizes their IGZO technology.

This is quite a bump from Sharp’s initial 27″ IGZO 8K 120Hz display from several years ago. Keeping true to their push of 8K resolution after all this time. If you recall, Sharp was also the first company to have 8K cameras and 8K screens for professionals, as well as 8K TVs for consumers.

When Will This Sharp Monitor be Available for Purchase?

Sharp Shows off 31.5-inch 8K 120Hz HDR Monitor

Unfortunately, this is just simply a prototype demonstration. Which also explains why the bezel isn’t fancy looking and is quite thick. It is far from ready for commercial release.

While the screen is already there, pushing that much resolution and refresh rate requires a lot of bandwidth. Which brings up the point of requiring a high-bandwidth cable and connector for transmission.

Back when Sharp demonstrated their 27″ IGZO 8K 120Hz display, it required eight DisplayPort cables. After all, pushing 760×4320 at 10 bits at 120Hz needs 120 Gbps. For now with DP1.4 capable of 32.4 Gbps each, it will still require four cables to drive that display.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!