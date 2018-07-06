Shenmue 1 & 2 Remaster Will Be Locked To 30FPS

In terms of upcoming releases, Shenmue Remastered is definitely a game of interest. With both the 1st and 2nd game being released as a package and with such a massive support for what is considered an underappreciated game, the hype is starting to build. It seems, however, that the remaster may not necessarily be everything we hoped.

In a report via DSOGaming, it has been confirmed that the Shenmue Remaster will be locked on all version to 30 frames per second.

Disappointing News!

I must admit, this really is disappointing news. I can’t help but feel that in 2018, a remaster of a game nearly 20 years ago shouldn’t be locked to 30fps. This should have been like the Shadow of the Colossus remake we saw release earlier this year. A testament to what many consider to be one of the best games of all time.

What makes this even slightly more frustrating is that reports suggest that Dreamcast emulators are more than capable of running the original games in 60fps with only minor graphical issues. This news just worries me that this remaster might end up just being a cheap cash-in port. One that has cynically been done to play-off the hype of the fan-made Shenmue 3.

Denuvo For PC Owners

If this wasn’t bad enough, then it does get a little worse for PC owners. It has also been confirmed that Shenmue on the PC will have Denuvo on launch. Make of that what you will.

Overall though, I just feel a little worried. For a game I was genuinely getting excited over, suddenly come cracks are appearing. Let’s hope they don’t turn into a chasm and swallow up the franchise!

