Shenmue 1 & 2 to Arrive on PC This Year

/ 3 hours ago

Shenmue

Shenmue fans are getting a treat in 2018.

What do you mean you’ve never heard of Shenmue? This is a highly popular action-adventure game that came out back in 1999. It was created, produced and directed by Yu Suzuki, who also led the development of the sequel, Shenmue 2. Courtesy of SEGA, both of these games will arrive on modern platforms in 2018 as part of a single package. Apart from the PC version, Shenmue will also receive a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One variant. Both of these titles were originally designed for Dreamcast, so it will definitely be nice to play them on PC without any emulation.

Game details.

Some would say that these games were completely ahead of their time. They both offer a day-and-night system, non-player characters with daily schedules, weather effects, as well as various mini-games. They also comprise a 3D fighting system that looks a lot like Sega’s Virtua Fighter. Moreover, the games will come with both Japanese and English voice-overs, and players will be able to choose from classic or modern controls.

It’s nice to see that SEGA is actually listening to its customers. These games are some of the best of their kind, and they surely deserve some attention even in 2018.

